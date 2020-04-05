BD”E: Harav Dovid Olewsky, Zt”l, Rosh Yeshivos Ger in Brooklyn

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 7:35 am |

Harav Dovid Olewsky, zt”l.

The Gerrer community across the world, and in Boro Park in particular, were plunged into mourning upon learning of the petirah of Hagaon Harav Dovid Olewsky, zt”l, the Rosh Yeshivah of the yeshivos of Ger in Boro Park. He was 69 at his passing, after being hospitalized for several weeks after contracting the coronavirus.

He was born in New York to his father Harav Yisrael Moshe Olewsky, zt”l, Rav of Celle, Germany, after the war, and his mother Rebbetzin Zlata, a”h.

Harav Olewsky was a beloved Rosh Yeshivah for thousands of talmidim over the years, and one of the leading Rabbanim in the Gerrer community. He was a world renowned speaker, delivering drashos at many noted events in America and across the world.

Yehi zichro baruch.