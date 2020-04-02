Fauci Says ‘Unsure’ Why Some Get Sicker Than Others

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 9:27 am |

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing as Vice President Mike Pence listens at the White House, Wednesday. (Reuters/Tom Brenner)

The top U.S. infectious disease official says medical experts are no closer to figuring out why some seemingly healthy people infected by the new coronavirus develop only mild or no symptoms but others become very sick.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on NBC on Thursday that he’s been “puzzled from the beginning” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He said that it is “very strange” how the virus can be “completely devastating” and lead to “viral pneumonia and respiratory failure” in one person and be “absolutely nothing” in another person.

Fauci said he’s been working in infectious diseases for almost 50 years but doesn’t “fully understand exactly what the mechanism of that is.”

He said that finding the answer is going to require natural history studies, which follow people over time while collecting their health information.