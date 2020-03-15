Message to Customers of Shop Rite

Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 7:46 pm |

Dear Valued Customer:

Like all businesses and retailers, we are closely monitoring the ongoing developments related to Coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety and well-being of our associates and customers is our highest priority and we wanted to reach out to let you know that we are taking the recommended steps and precautions to keep our associates informed and ensure your shopping experience is safe and pleasant.

ShopRite has cultivated an environment of exceptional food safety standards that meet local and state requirements and industry best practices. Food contact surfaces are cleaned and sanitized regularly and we follow a routine of frequent, thorough cleaning of public areas and restrooms. Our maintenance includes cleaning of conveyor belts and credit card keypads and other surfaces regularly handled by customers. Additionally, our associates are trained to follow good hand hygiene practices and we advise associates who feel ill to remain home. We continue to monitor and follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, state and local health departments and our food industry trade associations.

You may have noticed that we are starting to experience short supplies on products that are in high demand during this time. As a result, we’ve placed purchase limits on items such as disinfectant cleaners and wipes, bar and liquid soaps, water, cough/cold over the counter medicines and other key categories. We’re working with our suppliers to keep these items on the shelf for you and we appreciate your cooperation in limiting your purchases to four so that everyone can get the products they need.

We know that caring for yourself and your loved ones are your most important concerns right now. We will do our best to help. Thank you again for being our customer and for welcoming the ShopRite brand into your home. Be assured we will continue to work hard to maintain your trust and confidence.

Wishing you and yours continued good health,

Your friends at ShopRite