Message to Parents of Bachurim in Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3:20 pm

View of the beis medrash in Yeshivas Mir. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

The following email was sent Thursday to parents of bachurim in Yeshivas Mir-Yerushalayim:

Dear Parents,

As per the request of the Rosh Hayeshiva Shlita, Rav Asher Arieli and Rav Yosef Elefant each gave a Chizuk Shiur today, in light of the current events worldwide.

They also announced that due to the fact that most Talmidim will be returning to the U.S. in the coming days, the Yeshiva is working on setting up a few satellite Batei Medrash across the US to accommodate them.

Every location will have morning and afternoon Sedarim and a live-stream video Shiur given by the various Maggidei Shiur in the Yeshiva. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, as well as anything else we can do, to assure that our Talmidim will continue their learning. This set up will iy”H enable the Talmidim to join together and continue their learning for the remainder of the Zman.

We will most likely start this program this coming Monday iy”H and I will email you further information once the details are finalized.

May the Zchus of the uninterrupted learning bring שלום ושלוה to all of Klal Yisroel.