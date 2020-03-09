Gantz Meets With Liberman, Speaks With Leaders of Arab Joint List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:36 am |

Head of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman hold a joint statement after their meeting in Ramat Gan on Monday. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz met with Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman in Kfar Hamaccabia in Ramat Gan on Monday afternoon.

At the end of the meeting Gantz said, “We have just finished a good meeting where we talked about the basic principles and agreed on cooperation to form a government to get Israel out of the mess that it is in and prevent fourth elections.”

“We will discuss the details below, summarize common principles of action and move forward,” Gantz added.

Liberman said at the end of the meeting that the worst possibility for the country was a fourth election, and that “everything will be done to prevent a fourth election.”

On Sunday, Gantz said that he accepted fully the conditions laid out by Liberman – including full draft for yeshivah students, public transportation on Shabbos and civil marriage. “I agree” with the conditions, Gantz said in a social media post. “We need to move forward.”

Later on Monday, Gantz spoke with some of the leaders of the Arab parties: MK Ayman Odeh, MK Ahmed Tibi and MK Mansour Abbas.

In these talks, Gantz reiterated his intention to form a government to serve all Israeli citizens, Jews and Arabs, and to act to prevent a fourth election campaign.

It was noted that Gantz did not speak with the leader of the Balad party faction.