Rivlin Bumps Feet With Fourth-Graders in Purim Visit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:05 pm |

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin hosted a group of fourth-graders in Purim costumes at the Presidential Residence on Sunday, who gave the coronavirus a comic treatment.

A tractor, an angel, a robot, native Americans, a coronavirus cleanser, a rubber ball and others were among the festive costumes. The students from Henrietta Szold school in Yerushalayim brought mishloach manos gifts to the president.

Normally, they would have a chance to shake hands with the president, but respecting the Ministry of Health’s instructions not to shake hands, the children offered to bump feet with the president.

“A wonderful idea,” said Rivlin, and made sure to bump feet with every child in the group.

“But none of you dressed up as the president? Perhaps one of you came as the Speaker of the Knesset? Or as a party leader,” he asked the children, and was answered in the negative.

“Chag Purim Same’ach – Happy Purim – to all Israelis,” said the president. “Nothing will stop us celebrating and enjoying ourselves.”