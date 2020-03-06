NYC DOE Agrees to Provide Schools With Basic Hygiene Supplies

Friday, March 6, 2020 at 4:43 am |

New York City Council member Mark Treyger, a member of the Council’s education committee, on Wednesday called on New York City’s Department of Education (DOE) and City Administration to provide schools with hygiene supplies. On Thursday, the DOE agreed, and will be providing all public and nonpublic schools with basic hygiene supplies, resources and assistance, to combat and prevent the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Treyger wrote that “all students and staff deserve to be safe and healthy while at school. The DOE has also agreed to approve a request made by custodial staff to pay for overtime for all additional sanitation work conducted before and after school.

“This is a step forward in the right direction to keeping students, staff, families and all New York City residents protected during this time,” said Treyger.

Teach Coalition, a project of the Orthodox Union, commended the Department of Education for responding swiftly and affirmatively to Council member Treyger’s call for the Department to supply all schools in the city.

Maury Litwack, executive director of Teach Coalition said the Department’s move is a sign of the City’s commitment to ensuring a safe, sanitary, and healthy environment for all students and staff.

“We commend Councilman Treyger for engaging the Department of Education on this matter as well as the Department of Education for acting quickly to protect all students and school employees here in New York,” Litwack said.