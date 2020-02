DUBAI (Reuters) -

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 5:03 am |

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

A high turnout in a parliamentary election will display unity in Iran against “enemies”, Iran‘s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted on Tuesday, days before the vote seen as a referendum on the clerical establishment’s popularity.

“America will fail to create divisions between the authorities and Iranians … a high turnout will display our unity against the enemies,” Khamenei tweeted.

Iran holds a parliamentary election on Feb. 21.