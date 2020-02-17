Lakewood Briefs

Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm |

Alleged RUOC Administrator Sentenced for Check Fraud

The man believed to be the administrator of Rise Up Ocean County’s (RUOC) online presence was sentenced to 60 days in prison for writing bad checks.

The group has always been led anonymously, but shortly after RUOC gained broad public attention for promoting rhetoric widely viewed as anti-Semitic, an anonymous dossier was circulated naming Ciullo as its main administrator.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Richard Ciullo, 58, was engaged by, Dr. James Pasquariello, a Toms River resident to aid in recovering funds the latter felt were owed to him by an autobody shop in New York. Ciullo accepted initial payment for his services but was never able to produce any funds in return and eventually it became impossible for Dr. Pasquariello to reach him. Eventually a lawyer that Dr. Parsquariello employed located Ciullo who in turn produced a check for part of the payment he had received-that check ultimately bounced.

Judge Michael Collins sentenced Ciullo to two years on probation and 60 days in prison that will be served on weekends. The sentence is the result of a plea bargain that also led to the court dropping charges of theft by deception.

It is not the first time that Ciullo has been convicted of similar crimes. In 2015 he was sentenced to two years on probation and time already served for a long list of petty financial wrongdoings that also including bouncing checks.

Ciullo runs an advertising business known as Ninja EA, which, among its services, offers social media marketing and video production. Two weeks ago, amid strong pressure from Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey’s Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, Facebook removed RUOC’s page from operation. The group has since moved to a far less known social media platform.

3rd District GOP Congressional Candidate’s Past Criminal Record Revealed

Congressional candidate, Kate Gibbs, who is vying to challenge Rep. Andy Kim in the 2020 elections had multiple legal run ins several years ago.

The 33-year-old Burlington County republican now serves as Deputy Director for the Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative, a group that works to create jobs for union members. She previously served on Burlington’s board of county freeholders until losing her seat to a democrat in 2018.

In 2006, at age 20 she was charged with shoplifting and over the next several years she faced several lawsuits over failure to pay rent and was charged for possessing small amounts of narcotics.

Amid the revelations, Mrs. Gibbs readily owned up to the acts and expressed her regret.

“It’s embarrassing and I’m not proud of it, but I won’t run from it either, I own this,” she told the Asbury Park Press. Mrs. Gibbs called the acts “poor choices” and “immature things.”

Also vying for the GOP nomination are Barnegat Township Deputy Mayor John Novak and David Richter, a construction executive.

Mrs. Gibbs has won the endorsement of the Ocean County Republican screening committee and the leader of the GOP’s state senate caucus, Sen. Tom Kean.

The third district has mostly sent Republican’s to congress, but in 2018, Congressman Kim bested former Congressman Tom MacArthur by a razor thin margin. The district covers Ocean County, New Jersey’s biggest republican stronghold and Burlington, which includes areas of densely populated Philadelphia suburbs which lean heavily democratic.

Grand Jury Indicts Driver involved in Car Accident That killed Yechiel Feingold z”l

A grand jury indicted Mashon Wilson, for his role in the car accident that lead to the death of Yechiel Feingold, z”l.

Mashon, 29, will now face charges of Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident and Causing a Death While Driving with a Suspended License.

Yechiel Feingold and a friend were driving on West County Line Road near Cedar Road on November 25, 2018 when the accident occurred. Later in the day, authorities went to Mashon’s home where two other individuals, Shana Lee, 49, and Iyanna Hall, 30 who claimed falsely that Lee had operated the vehicle that was involved in the accident.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Wilson was the actual driver.

The grand jury has also indicted Lee and Hall for hindering a police investigation.

Senator Singer Bill on Effects of Medicaid Reimbursement on Nursing Homes Passes Senate

The New Jersey State Senate approved legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Robert Singer (R-Ocean) that creates a commission to study the effects of Medicaid reimbursement rates on nursing homes.

For several years, the skilled nursing industry has claimed that the state’s low rates are in impediment to operational efficiency. In 2018, the Health Care Association of New Jersey claimed that homes were losing over $400 million per year.

If it becomes law, the legislation would establish a nine-member commission to collect and study data including looking at the impact of rate changes on facility closings. The commission will be required to produce a report within 12 months of its first meeting.

“To ensure quality care for our most vulnerable residents, it’s essential that we understand what the rate changes mean to the important services provided at these facilities,” said Sen. Singer. “Have these new rates affected staffing, the cost of care for residents, or the financial stability of nursing homes? This measure will help us get the answers.”