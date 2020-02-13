Liberman: Netanyahu Sat With Leftists, Why Can’t I?

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:46 am |

Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)

In the wake of sharp criticism against him for his willingness to join a government with Labor and Meretz, Avigdor Liberman said that he had not innovated anything. “In the past, Netanyahu has sat in governments with Ehud Barak, Tzippy Livni, Amir Peretz and Yair Lapid. He also sat together with Yasser Arafat and Ahmed Tibi at Wye Plantation and signed an agreement. And he continues to pay ‘protection money’ to Hamas.”

Liberman was responding to criticism from a large number of sources on the right to comments he made earlier on Army Radio, saying that he would be willing to bring his Yisrael Beytenu party into a government that included far-left parties Labor and Meretz. “I was part of a government that included Amir Peretz, and we got along just fine. Now with the addition of Orly Levy-Abukasis the party has expanded. She is a product of Yisrael Beytenu and grew up politically in this party.”

Netanyahu said in a social media post that “Liberman announced that he would be part of a government with Labor and Meretz. Such a government cannot arise without the help of the United Arab List. Only a vote for the Likud will avoid fourth elections and the establishment of a government that will be dangerous for Israel.”

Shas head Rabbi Aryeh Deri slammed Liberman for his right to left “zig-zag,” telling Army Radio that “Liberman has said straightforwardly exactly what I have been saying all along, that he has a deal with Blue and White, Labor-Meretz, and the United Arab List to set up a government. This is a personal and ideological bankruptcy on his part,” as Liberman has now agreed to commit to a government that in the past was anathema to him. “After he brought down two right-wing governments Liberman is planning to set up a leftist, anti-Jewish and anti-tradition government.”

In response to Liberman’s comments, Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman told Army Radio said that “Liberman is easily swayed, one day he says one thing and the next day something else. At night he looks at the polls and the next day he decides who to attack on the basis of what he read.”

Yamina also sharply criticized Liberman, saying that “he is a leftist. Anyone who wants a right-wing government has only one choice – our party. It’s now clear that without us, a left-wing government will be established here.”