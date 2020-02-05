Regional Briefs – February 5, 2010

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 7:32 pm |

Man Crashes After Leaving Anti-Theft Lock On Steering Wheel

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey man struck a gate because he never removed an anti-theft device in his car that locks the steering wheel in place, according to the crash report.

The 74-year-old man crashed near a Jersey City home earlier this week. He suffered facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the Jersey Journal reported on Wednesday.

First responders removed the man from the car and found that the device was still in place.

The driver told police that he didn’t remember what happened at the time of the accident.

Fast-Moving Fire Damages 2 Homes, Displaces Many Residents

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – A fast-moving fire roared through two multifamily homes in northern New Jersey early Wednesday, displacing at least 10 people but causing no injuries.

The fire in Jersey City was reported around 3:25 a.m., authorities said. Emergency responders found heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the structures. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about an hour.

A preliminary investigation found the fire apparently started in one of the homes and soon spread across a narrow alleyway to the second home. Three vehicles also caught fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

3 Dogs Captured After Biting 12 People Over 4 Months

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Authorities on Wednesday were holding three dogs they said have terrorized a southern New Jersey neighborhood and bitten at least 12 people over four months.

The latest attack occurred Monday in the area of Lake Winnipesaukee Drive when police said a 69-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man sustained multiple dog bites. Six residents were bitten as officers and residents frantically attempted to contain the dogs, police said.

A video released by police showed a man fending off the dogs with a pole.

Police said the dogs were removed by animal control in December, but were returned to the owner, who was issued multiple summonses.