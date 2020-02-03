Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
February 3, 2020
February 3, 2020
ט' שבט תש"פ
ט' שבט תש"פ
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Kiddush Levanah in Kensington
Community
Kiddush Levanah in Kensington
Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9:04 pm |
ח' שבט תש"פ
Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9:04 pm |
ח' שבט תש"פ
Reciting
kiddush levanah
Monday night outside Kehal Machze Avraham on Seton Place and Foster Ave. in the Kensington neighborhood of Brooklyn. (Hamodia)
(Hamodia)
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content