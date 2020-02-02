Sabotage on Israel-Egypt Natural Gas Pipeline

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 5:22 pm |

Illustration of gas pipeline running through a desert landscape. (123rf)

Sabotage was reported Sunday night on the Israeli-Egyptian gas pipeline in northern Sinai.

Unidentified armed men blew up part of the line in the Bir Al-Abd Mediterranean coastal region, according to Al Jazeera.

The report has not yet been confirmed by Egyptian officials.

The gas exports began flowing in January as part of a $15 billion decade-long deal signed by Delek Drilling and Houston-based Noble Energy to supply 64 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Egypt from the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields, located in offshore Israel.