Sabotage on Israel-Egypt Natural Gas Pipeline

Sabotage was reported Sunday night on the Israeli-Egyptian gas pipeline in northern Sinai.
Unidentified armed men blew up part of the line in the Bir Al-Abd Mediterranean coastal region, according to Al Jazeera.
The report has not yet been confirmed by Egyptian officials.
The gas exports began flowing in January as part of a $15 billion decade-long deal signed by Delek Drilling and Houston-based Noble Energy to supply 64 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Egypt from the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields, located in offshore Israel.