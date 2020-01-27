BD”E: The Tenka Rebbe of Flatbush, Zy”a

(BoroPark24.com) -

Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:42 am |

The Tenka Rebbe of Flatbush, Harav Moshe Aharon Dovid Friedman, zt”l, was niftar early Monday morning, Rosh Chodesh Shevat, after a long illness.

He was the son of the previous Tenka Rebbe, zy”a, and was renowned as a poel yeshuos. He was in his 70s.

The levayah was held Monday morning at his beis medrash in Boro Park, at 4217 16th Avenue.

Rav Friedman is survived by his illustrious siblings. His Rebbetzin passed away several years ago and they unfortunately did not have any children.

Yehi zichro baruch.