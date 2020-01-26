Palestinians Threaten Violence Over Trump Peace Plan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:56 pm |

Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat. (Flash90)

Palestinian groups have threatened violence and Palestinian Authority officials warned that the about-to-be released U.S. Mideast peace plan could mean the end of the Oslo Accords.

The National and Islamic Forces in Ramallah declared Tuesday — when Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet with President Trump at the White House — as a day of rage.

The group, which consists of activists from different Palestinian parties, called for tearing down all street signs concerning U.S. funding for various Palestinian projects, and a boycott on American goods, besides their existing boycott of Israeli products from Yehudah and Shomron.

“The deal of the century won’t pass without the agreement of the Palestinian people. The leadership, with the support of the plan, will thwart the efforts to bring an end to the Palestinian issue,” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was quoted as saying in the Palestinian media.

“We warn of grave consequences for the entire region if it is announced the plan will be implemented,” he said.

Chief PA negotiator Saeb Erekat told AFP that Fatah reserves the right “to withdraw from the [Oslo] interim agreement,” which regulates security and commerce between Israel and the PA, if President Trump unveils the plan.

A PA official said on Sunday that several Fatah members have already asked Abbas to consider revoking all agreements signed with Israel in response to the peace plan, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“This issue will be discussed at the first meeting of the Palestinian leadership in the coming days,” the official said.

A more radical response to be discussed in Ramallah, he said, is the possibility of liquidating the PA altogether, and inviting Israel and the international community to assume responsibility for the Palestinian population.

However, it seems unlikely that the PA would deliberately implode itself.

“At this stage, this option seems unrealistic,” another PA official told the Post. “Frankly, I don’t believe we have too many options. We’re concerned that we might lose control of the situation on the ground if the people rise against the U.S. and Israeli measures.”