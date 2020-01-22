Father of Eight Killed in Accident Near Peduel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 6:13 am |

The scene of the accident. (Police Spokesman)

Rabbi Avraham Gelbman, z”l, a 50-year-old resident of Beit Shemesh, was killed Wednesday morning in a self-driving accident on Route 5, near the Barkan interchange.

The accident happened when the vehicle he was driving hit the safety rail, for an unclear reason. He was trapped in the vehicle and rescued by fire fighters and rescue forces who were forced to determine his death – at the scene of the accident.

Rabbi Gelbman, a father of eight, was a member of Beit Shemesh’s Breslov community and also served as a volunteer in the Zaka rescue organization and other organizations.

Rabbi Avraham Gelbman.

Following the accident, one lane of traffic was blocked and police officers were directing traffic. Police say traffic investigators have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

This is yet another fatality in the long line of accidents this week on the country’s roads, mostly in self-accidents. At least eight people were killed between Motzoei Shabbos and today.