Tefillos Called for as Harav Zvi Rothberg, Rosh Yeshivas Beis Meir, to Undergo Medical Procedure

Monday, January 13, 2020 at 8:13 am |

Tefillos were called for across the Jewish world on behalf of Hagaon Harav Zvi Rothberg, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Beis Meir in Bnei Brak, who is to undergo a medical procedure on Monday evening in Assuta Hospital.

Ahead of the operation, special tefillos are to be held in the beis medrash of the yeshivah in Bnei Brak, including Shlosh Esrei Middos.

In the yeshivah, as well as other Torah centers across the world, tefillos will be held at the time of the operation.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Zvi ben Sarah Yosefa, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.