Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 4:41 am |

Volunteers en route to delivering meals.

Chaverim Melbourne volunteers teamed with Aliya Youth Space and Chabad Rara and hit the road Tuesday, Asarah B’Teves, to take food packages that they prepared for those affected by the devastating bushfires that have destroyed the homes of thousands around Victoria.

A car fully loaded with meals.

The meals were delivered to the shelters where those who lost their homes and belongings are housed temporarily, where they were well received by the volunteers and emergency services.