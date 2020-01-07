BDE: Harav Dov Sternbuch, Zt”l

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:53 pm |

Harav Dov Sternbuch, zt”l

Harav Dov Sternbuch, a renowned talmid chacham and legendary mechanech for decades at the Gateshead Seminary, was niftar Tuesday at the age of 96.

Rav Sternbuch retired from the seminary and moved to Bnei Brak around 15 years ago.

On Tuesday afternoon, as Rav Sternbuch walked to minchah as usual at the Volozhiner Kollel in Bnei Brak, he had a heart attack and was niftar.

The levayah is being held in Bnei Brak, then in Yerushalayim, with kevurah on Har Hamenuchos.

Rav Sternbuch is survived by yb”lc, his rebbetzin, Mrs. Rochel Sternbuch; brother Hagaon Harav Moshe Sternbuch; sisters Rebbetzin Sula Arieli, Rebbetzin Judy Solveitchik and Rebbetzin Rochel Ehrentrau; and children Rabbi Asher Sternbuch of London, Rabbi Naftoli Sternbuch of Tornoto, Mrs. Judy Shachar of Lakewood, Rabbi Alexander Sternbuch of Bnei Brak, Mrs. Chana Lercher of Midwood, Rabbi Shlomo Sternbuch of Manchester and Rabbi Eli Sternbuch of Bensonhurst.