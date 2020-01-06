Applications for Security Guards

(Office of Councilman Chaim Deutsch) -

Monday, January 6, 2020 at 6:47 pm |

Councilman Deutsch at a rally (NYC Council)

Attention Yeshiva administrators!

NYC Mayor de Blasio has re-opened applications for the Nonpublic School Security Guard Reimbursement Program, in light of a rise in hate crimes in New York City.

View eligibility & apply here: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/dcas/business/school-security-guards-new-schools.page

I am working to expand this program with the support of the NYC Jewish Caucus. I believe that smaller schools should be eligible, as well as special education schools and cultural centers.

——

Tova Chatzinoff-Rosenfeld

Office of Council Member Chaim Deutsch