December 31, 2019
ג' טבת תש"פ
Photo Gallery of 9th Siyum HaShas
Photo Gallery of 9th Siyum HaShas
ג' טבת תש"פ
Harav Shimon Schwab,
zt”l
, Rav of Khal Adas Yeshurun. (Agudas Yisrael Archives)
Harav Henach Lebowitz,
zt”l
, Rosh Yeshiva of Chafetz Chaim. Harav Shimon Schwab, zt”l, Rav of Khal Adas Yeshurun (L), and Harav Simchah Bunim Ehrenfeld,
zt”l
, Mattersdorfer Rav. (Agudas Yisrael Archives)
Harav Avraham Chaim Levin,
zt”l
, Rosh Yeshiva of Telshe-Chicago. Harav Shimon Schwab,
zt”l
, Rav of Khal Adas Yeshurun. (Agudas Yisrael Archives)
Harav Elya Shvei,
zt”l
, Rosh Yeshiva of Philadelphia. (Agudas Yisrael Archives)
(R to L) Rabbi Yosef Elias,
z”l
,
ybl”c
Harav Yaakov Perlow,
shlita
, Noviminsker Rebbe, and Rabbi Moshe Sherer,
z”l
, Chairman of the Agudath Israel World Organization. (Agudas Yisrael Archives)
Harav Yitzchak Feigelstock,
shlita
, rosh Yeshiva of Long Beach. (Agudas Yisrael Archives)
Chacham Yosef Harrari-Raful,
shlita
, Rosh Yeshiva Ateret Torah. (Agudas Yisrael Archives)
Harav Aharon Schechter,
shlita
, Rosh Yeshiva Rabeinu Chaim Berlin. (Agudas Yisrael Archives)
Harav Dovid Schustal,
shlita
, Rosh Yeshiva Bais Medrash Govoha. (Agudas Yisrael Archives)
