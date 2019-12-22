Regional Briefs – December 22, 2019

Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 5:43 pm |

Upper Manhattan Subway Stop Reopens After A Year Of Work

NEW YORK (AP) — An Upper Manhattan subway stop has reopened after nearly a year of work to replace elevators, improve lighting and make other repairs.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the No. 1 line stop at the 168th Street station reopened Friday night, ahead of schedule.

Work began in January at the more than 100-year-old station near New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University hospital. Two other subway lines that stop there were unaffected.

The No. 1 line stop is one of five so-called “deep stations” where elevator work is ongoing or planned in the Washington Heights area. The MTA says water intrusion and decay over the years made the elevators less reliable.

Fire Strikes 3-Story Commercial Building; No Injuries

NETCONG, N.J. (AP) – Fire led to at least a partial collapse of a three-story commercial building in New Jersey, but no injuries were immediately reported, authorities said.

The blaze in a commercial laundry and dry cleaners in Netcong was reported at about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters reported being hampered by low water pressure and cold temperatures, prompting them to set up a draft from Lake Musconetcong.

Police: Car Hits Tractor-Trailer, Killing 3 Women

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) – A car rear-ended a tractor-trailer at an intersection in New Jersey, killing three women, police said Saturday.

The 2012 Nissan Altima struck the tractor-trailer as it was pulling away from a stoplight just before midnight Friday in Woodbridge, Sgt. Philip Agosta said Saturday.

Michaela Powell, 23, and Uchechukw Chukwuma, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene, Agosta said.

Brianna Martinez, 23, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she was pronounced dead, he said.