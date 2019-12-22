Israel Adds 255,000 Immigrants Over Last Decade

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 6:31 am |

Immigrants from the U.S. on a Nefesh B’Nefesh aliyah flight. (Flash90)

A total of 255,000 people immigrated to Israel between 2011 and 2020, the Jewish Agency said in a report on immigration over the past decade. Immigrants hailed from over 150 countries, with the biggest “contributors” Russia, Ukraine, France, the United States, and Ethiopia.

About 55,000 people immigrated to Israel from Europe, 34,000 of them from France.

36,000 came from North America, 32,000 of them from the U.S. and more than 3,800 from Canada.

13,430 came from South America, with 4,320 from Brazil and 3,150 from Argentina.

10,500 hailed from Ethiopia, and 2,500 came from South Africa.

Nearly 2,000 immigrated from Australia.

An additional 3,040 came from countries in the Middle East and other countries Israel has no diplomatic relations with.

Russia was the biggest supplier of immigrants, responsible for 66,800, while Ukraine was second, with 45,670.

In 2019 alone some 34,000 immigrants arrived in Israel. The figure for 2019 is the highest in the past ten years, surpassing the figures for 2018 by nearly 4,000, the figures showed.