December 22, 2019
December 22, 2019
כ"ד כסלו תש"פ
כ"ד כסלו תש"פ
Community
First Night of Chanukah in Melbourne, Australia
Community
First Night of Chanukah in Melbourne, Australia
Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 5:33 am |
כ"ד כסלו תש"פ
Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 5:33 am |
כ"ד כסלו תש"פ
Harav Shlomo Kohn, Rav of Melbourne’s Adass Yisrael community, lights the
menorah
on Sunday night, the first night of Chanukah, before
Maariv.
(Y. Rosenbaum)
