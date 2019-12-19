Shaked Returns to New Right

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:48 pm |

Defense Minister and New Right party leader Naftali Bennett. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

Right-wing political figure Ayelet Shaked decided on Thursday to rejoin Naftali Bennet on the New Right party ticket in the elections to be held March 2, according to media reports.

Bennett had already launched the campaign on his own while Shaked hesitated, considering other options. She was interested in joining the right-religious bloc, while Bennett insisted on New Right running independently, Kan broadcaster reported, citing sources. But in the end she elected to run with New Right.

She has agreed to take second place on the slate after Bennett, though they will lead the party together, and each will choose half the candidates for the party list.

Shaked’s office confirmed a report that she had been offered the No. 2 slot on Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu slate, but turned it down.