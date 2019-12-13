Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
December 13, 2019
December 13, 2019
ט"ו כסלו תש"פ
ט"ו כסלו תש"פ
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
BDE: Rebbetzin Shifra Weiss a’h
Community
BDE: Rebbetzin Shifra Weiss a’h
By Hamodia staff
Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12:18 pm |
ט"ו כסלו תש"פ
Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12:18 pm |
ט"ו כסלו תש"פ
Rebbetzin Shifra Weiss wife of Ga’aved Yerushalayim Hagaon Harav Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss Shlita, was
niftar
at the age of 83 — The levaya took place at 11:00am this morning and she was buried on Har Hazeisim.
Yehi zichrah boruch
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Related
BD”E: Rebbetzin Pesiah Weiss, A”h
BDE: Rebbetzin Miriam Libby Weiss, A”h
Harav Duvid Yisroel Hakohen Weiss, Zt”l, Kaminke Rav of Boro Park
BD”E: Rebbetzin Chanah Dvorah Greineman, A”h
Rebbetzin Miriam Libby Weiss, A”h
Sponsored Content