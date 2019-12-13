Community

BDE: Rebbetzin Shifra Weiss a’h

By Hamodia staff

Rebbetzin Shifra Weiss wife of Ga’aved Yerushalayim Hagaon Harav Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss Shlita,  was niftar at the age of 83 — The levaya took place at 11:00am this morning and she was buried on Har Hazeisim.

Yehi zichrah boruch