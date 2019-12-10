Councilman Chaim Deutsch Introduces Bus Bollard Bill

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 6:55 pm |

BROOKLYN (Office of Councilman Chaim Deutsch) – Councilman Chaim Deutsch proposed Intro 1818, a bill which if passed into law would require that the city begins to install bollards – safety barriers – at the 16,350 bus stops throughout the five boroughs. Deutsch’s proposal would require that the Department of Transportation prioritize crash-prone areas and locations where there have been pedestrian-involved traffic incidents.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at approximately 3:00pm, 10-year-old Enzo Farachio was waiting on Ocean Avenue and Avenue L to catch a city bus home from school. As he looked down at his phone, an out-of-control SUV sped across the intersection and jumped the curb, hitting and killing the young boy.

Councilman Chaim Deutsch, who personally supported the Farachio family during the immediate days following the tragedy, proposed this bill in Enzo’s memory, with the blessing of his parents.

“Installing bollards is a common sense method of protecting New York City commuters as they wait for a city bus,” said Councilman Chaim Deutsch. “While there is still more to be done, this is another layer of protection to ensure that we are doing everything possible to keep New Yorkers safe. Had there been bollards at the bus stop on Ocean Avenue and Avenue L, little Enzo Farachio would still be with his family today.”

Bollards have also been used effectively as counter-terrorism tools, in high profile sites including Times Square, the West Side Highway, and the World Trade Center. Just last year, Mayor de Blasio announced intentions to expand the number of bollards throughout New York City, including at the Coney Island Boardwalk, as a method of protecting pedestrians from ill-intentioned drivers.