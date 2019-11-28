Der Spiegel: German Gov’t Expected to Outlaw Hezbollah

Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 7:35 am |

Hezbollah flags are waved at an event marking Resistance and Liberation Day in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. (Reuters/Hassan Abdallah)

The German government is expected to announce the outlawing of Hezbollah in full, according to a report by German news magazine Der Spiegel on Thursday.

According to the report, the Foreign, Justice and Interior Ministries have agreed to ban the organization from operating, and will officially decide on it next week.

In September U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell demanded the German government ban Hezbollah in its entirety, saying that the Lebanese paramilitary organization sponsors terrorism and anti-Semitism.

In an op-ed published in the German daily Die Welt, Grenell called Hezbollah Iran’s “most-violent terrorist representatives,” who have “murdered innocent people” for 37 years. It is not the first time Grenell has asked Germany to ban the organization.

In 2013 the EU banned the military arm of Hezbollah. But in many EU countries, including Germany, the political section is recognized.