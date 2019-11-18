Lapid Compares Netanyahu to Mass Murderer

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:51 pm |

Blue and White member Yair Lapid. (Avshalom Shoshoni/Flash90/File)

Blue and White and Joint Arab List leaders struck back at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ after a speech on Sunday night in which he denounced a nascent deal between the two as a “terror attack” on Israel.

“The words coming out of Netanyahu’s mouth in the past few days are incitement to violence. They are words spoken by followers of Baruch Goldstein, not by a prime minister. It will end badly. He knows it will end badly. He’s been there,” Yair Lapid, referring to the murder by Goldstein of 29 Muslim worshipers at Me’aras Hamachpelah in 1994.

“We received — every citizen in the State of Israel — an ugly and dangerous show of hypocrisy, lies and incitement right before our eyes,” said Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz of PM Netanyahu’s speech at a Likud rally.

The premier accused the JAL MKs of wanting to “destroy the country.” He claimed that they support the Gaza terror organizations that Israel fought against last week, and called on Blue and White to reject the proposal for a minority government with outside Arab support.

JAL chairman Ayman Odeh said on Monday: “Netanyahu’s speech wasn’t the beginning of a campaign — it was an attempt to spark a civil war. There has never been a prime minister who gained so much from division, hate and racism. The more Jews and Arabs hate each other, the more he gains. His only hope is our despair.

“We won’t let him fan the flames of hate. The civil war named after Benjamin Netanyahu will not break out. This is our time, Arabs and Jews, to show him that his time is over and that incitement won’t stand.

“It is time for courage. Let’s show him how strong we are together.”