Suspect in Egging Attacks in Boro Park Taken Into Custody

Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 5:58 am |

A picture from a surveillance camera near Khal Bnei Torah Sanz, one of the targets of the gang on their spree on Motzoei Shabbos. (Boro Park Shomrim)

A member of the group who carried out multiple attacks on Jews in Boro Park, pelting their targets with eggs, has been taken into custody Wednesday night.

The string of incidents was perpetrated by a gang of youths who focused on Jewish targets over the past weekend on Dahill Road and surrounding streets in the area near the Kensington neighborhood.

After launching an investigation, and with the help of Boro Park Shomrim, the Hate Crimes Task Force was successfully able to identify and arrest one of the perpetrators responsible.