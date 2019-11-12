More Jewish Organizations Join Call for Termination of Pollard’s Parole

NEW YORK (Avraham Weissman) -

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:11 am |

Jonathan Pollard in his New York apartment.

A week after three national Jewish organizations issued separate pleas to President Trump to terminate the parole of Jonathan Pollard so he can properly care for his wife who is suffering from advanced-stage metastatic cancer, two more Jewish organizations sent their own letters to the President urging him to do so.

The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI), and the Igud Harabonim/Rabbinical Alliance of America, joined Agudath Israel of America, the Orthodox Union, and the Coalition for Jewish Values, in pleading with the president on behalf of the Pollard’s.

The Jewish organizations stressed that the severe parole restrictions that were imposed on Mr. Pollard after he was released from prison nearly four years ago, constrain him from being able to provide his wife, Mrs. Esther Pollard with the assistance and care that she desperately needs at this very difficult and trying time.

In a letter signed by Farley Weiss, the National President of NCYI, representing the Board of Directors, the century-old organization pointed out that “Jonathan Pollard was released from jail after serving 30 years for giving classified information to an ally, a crime in which the average sentence was less than 10 years.

“The onerous parole conditions barring Pollard from traveling outside a small area, requiring him to wear a GPS bracelet 24/7 and confining him to his apartment from 7pm – 7am every single day, are unjust and wrong. Former National Security Adviser, Bud McFarlane, and former head of Senate Intelligence, Dennis DeConcini, in a bipartisan fashion, signed an affidavit to the court stating that Pollard was no longer a threat and should have these parole conditions removed,” the letter continued.

“The unjust parole conditions on Pollard are impairing his ability to properly care for his wife and her illness. This situation could potentially be life threatening should she have a medical emergency during a time he is confined to his home or if she needs to travel outside his permitted area.

“We call on the President and/or Attorney General to immediately end the unjust parole conditions of the curfew, the GPS bracelet and the travel restrictions. We also request that the President and/or Attorney General end all additional parole conditions and give Pollard his full freedom after 34 years of incarceration. We ask that action be taken immediately due to the urgent health needs of his wife,” the Young Israel letter said.

“On behalf of the Igud Harabonim/Rabbinical Alliance of America, whose more than 950 Rabbis serve in Rabbinical positions nationwide, I write to you with the request that you grant leniency on humanitarian grounds to Jonathan Pollard and terminate his parole situation so that he may care for his wife, Esther,” the letter by Rabbi Yaakov Spivak, a Member of Presidium of the Igud said.

“Mr. President, we know that you are a compassionate person, and ask that you have mercy on Jonathan Pollard and his seriously ill wife, by commuting Mr. Pollard’s sentence,” Rabbi Spivak wrote.

Readers are asked to continue to daven for Esther Yocheved bas Raizel Brachah.