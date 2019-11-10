18 Injured in Yitzhar Clashes

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:44 pm |

A view of the Yitzhar outpost in the Shomron. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

Fifteen protesters and three police officers were injured on Sunday in clashes between police and residents of the Yitzhar outpost in Shomron, according to media reports.

The violence was touched off by the arrival of security forces to arrest Nirya Zarug, who has been defying an administrative order to stay out of Yehuda and Shomron, according to the Honenu organization.

Zarug had barricaded himself in his home, but was extracted by security forces on Sunday night after a siege of several hours.

Protesters claimed that police beat Zarug while attempting to arrest him, breaking his glasses and injuring him, Arutz Sheva reported.

Locals also said the police smashed several walls in Zarug’s home, after they encountered various obstacles put up to block them from reaching the building.

Firefighting forces were reportedly getting ready to force their way into the building to extract Zarug.

Honenu accused the police of using of violent measures, saying that tear gas and swinging batons were responsible for the injuries.

Police said they responded with force when a large number of youths gathered to protest the siege and some threw rocks and paint bottles at their men. The injured officer was hit in the leg by a rock, and police and firefighting vehicles were damaged.

While the incident continued, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ issued a statement backing up the police, saying the security forces “must be allowed to do their jobs,” and, “We won’t tolerate violations of the law.”