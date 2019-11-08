Discount European Hotel Chain Coming to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, November 8, 2019 at 3:59 am |

View of the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, October 17, 2019. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

Discount hotel chain EasyHotel is coming to Israel. Owned by the same people as discount airline EasyJet, the EasyHotel chain has over 50 locations in Europe and is known for inexpensive but comfortable lodging. Recent polls and studies have shown that lodging in Israel is far more expensive than in most places in the world.

Now the chain will be opening in Tel Aviv, Globes reported. The company has signed a 20-year licensing deal with an Israeli group that will see the opening of three hotels in the city, totaling 667 rooms. The hotels are set to open by 2022. Locations have yet to be determined.

Along with the Tel Aviv hotels, the chain will open new hotels at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport and in the U.K. town of Derby. In a statement, EasyHotel chief executive Guy Parsons said “I am pleased to report further progress against our strategy as we continue to expand our network of super budget hotels in city-center locations, both in the UK and across international markets. The Board believes that the current economic uncertainties will continue to present attractive investment opportunities for the brand and we look forward to announcing further updates in due course.