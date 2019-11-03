Group of Men Frightens Jews in Boro Park Friday Night

BORO PARK -

Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 10:37 am |

A group of men in a car went around Boro Park frightening Jews late Friday night, and in at least one case committed an assault.

Around 12:20 a.m. at the corner of New Utrecht and 53rd St., the men emerged from an Audi sedan, and briefly chased after two Jewish boys, before returning to their car.

Shortly thereafter, as the same car passed two Jews walking near the Bobover beis medrash on 15th Ave. and 48th Street, when a perpetrator reached out the window and punched one of them.

Soon after that crime, the group again got out of their car, at 14th Avenue and 51st Street, and chased after a Jewish man walking down the street, before quickly returning to the car.

Video of the first and third incidents is available below.