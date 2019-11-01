MTA Announces Closings for NYC Marathon This Sunday

NEW YORK (MTA) -

Friday, November 1, 2019

Due to the New York City Marathon which is scheduled for this Sunday morning, November 3, the MTA announced the following schedule of closings for bridges, tunnels, and roads, as well as changes in the subways and busses:

MTA Bridges & Tunnels

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Sunday, Nov. 3 between 7 a.m. and approximately 3 p.m. Motorists traveling to Brooklyn or Staten Island via the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge must use alternate routes.

In addition, on Motzoei Shabbos, Nov. 2, the upper level of the bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 11 p.m. to allow for roadway preparation. Over-dimensional vehicles and vehicles containing hazardous materials will not be permitted to cross the bridge in either direction once that closure takes place.

The Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits in Staten Island will close at 3 a.m. and reopen at around 3 p.m.

Motorists can call the Verrazzano-Narrows Marathon Traffic Hotline at 718-692-5656 to hear information about the closures.

MTA NYC Transit Subways and Buses

MTA New York City Transit’s subways and buses can help you attend the event from all parts of the city. Marathon spectators can use the MTA’s customized marathon map. The map also lists a number of tools and tips to assist customers when traveling.

Some stations/subway lines may experience higher ridership volumes than usual: South Ferry (1), Whitehall Street (N, R), Bowling Green (4, 5), 42 St-Bryant Park (D, F, M), 42 St-Grand Central (4, 5, 6, 7, S), 5 Av (7), 59 St-Columbus Circle (A, C, D, 1), 72 St (C), 81 St-Museum of Natural History (C), and 86 Street (C). To prevent overcrowding on stairways and platforms at subway stations, some stairways may be designated as “entrance only” or exit only.” Additional NYC Transit personnel will be available to assist customers at these subway locations.

MTA NYC Transit and MTA Buses throughout the City will be affected by reroutes, detours, and/or frozen zones, and customers should anticipate delays. The Central Park Transverses at 65th, 79th and 96th Streets will be closed for most of the day, and buses will not be permitted to cross Fifth Avenue during the race.

Due to ongoing critical maintenance and Subway Action Plan work this weekend, some trains may be rerouted or suspended.