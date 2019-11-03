Complete List of Streets on the NYC Marathon Path

The New York City Marathon will be run Sunday on the following streets, which may be closed at varying times until 7:00 p.m.
MANHATTAN
Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound) 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound) 142nd Street between Lenox Avenue and 5th Avenue
5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street
Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between 135th Street and 142nd Street
5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street
124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street and 120th Street
120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive
East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 59thStreet
59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle / 8th Avenue / Central Park West
Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Central Park Driveway
Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive
Terrace Drive between West Drive and East Drive
Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
West 85th Street Approach to West Drive
West 81st Street Approach to West Drive
West 77th Street Approach to West Drive
West 67th Street Approach to West Drive
Marathon Family Reunion will be held at the following Manhattan streets, which also may be closed:
Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 96th Street
West 61st through West 65th Streets between Central Park West and Broadway
West 66th through West 77th Streets between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 81st through West 85th Streets between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
Columbus Avenue between West 85th Street and Broadway
Broadway between Columbus Avenue and Columbus Circle
BROOKlYN
Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
Brooklyn Queens Expressway (South-bound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street
Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street
7th Avenue (southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street
74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
4th Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue / Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard
McGuiness Boulevard (southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge
Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)
QUEENS
11th Street between Pulaski Bridge and 48th Avenue
48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
Queensboro Bridge (East-bound) Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path
BRONX
Willis Avenue Bridge
East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue
3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street
Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street
East 140th Street between 3rd Avenue and Rider Avenue
Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
STATEN ISLAND
Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard
McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
Front Street between Wave Street and Edgewater Street
Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place
Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road
West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard
Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard
Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue
Verrazano Bridge will be closed until approximately 3:00 p.m.