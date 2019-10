Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 3:14 pm |

Kehillah Kedoshah Agudas Achim of Zurich held a communal gathering for tefillah and Tehillim for the Rav of Zurich, Harav Shaul Breish, shlita, who needs rachmei Shamayim. Please be mispallel for Shaul ben Pesha besoch she’or cholei Yisrael.