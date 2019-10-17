Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
October 17, 2019
October 17, 2019
י"ח תשרי תש"פ
י"ח תשרי תש"פ
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein Delivers Shiur in Telz Stone
Community
Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein Delivers Shiur in Telz Stone
Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 5:45 am |
י"ח תשרי תש"פ
Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 5:45 am |
י"ח תשרי תש"פ
Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ponevez, delivers a shiur in Telz Stone on Wednesday.
A view of the crowd at the shiur.
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content