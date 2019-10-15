Community

Simchas Beis Hashoevah in Vizhnitz-Bnei Brak

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlita, (C) leads the Simchas Beis Hashoevah in the main beis medrash on Monday night, the first night of Chol Hamoed in Israel. The Simchas Beis Hashoevah was attended by Rishon LeTzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef, shlita.(Shuki Lehrer)
