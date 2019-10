BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:20 pm |

Park Slope Jewish Center. (psjc)

A burning backpack was found on the steps of the Park Slope Jewish Center at 1:00 AM on Yom Kippur night by NYPD officers from the 78th Precinct. The New York Post reported that an unknown person was seen rummaging through the backpack and setting it on fire before fleeing on foot.. It was extinguished by the FDNY.

The Park Slope Jewish Center is located at 1320 8th Avenue on the corner of 14th Street

NYPD had stepped up patrols around shuls and Jewish institutions in anticipation of Yom Kippur.