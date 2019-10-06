Saar: No One Is Questioning Netanyahu’s Leadership

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 4:19 am |

Likud MK Gideon Saar. (Flash 90)

No one is questioning Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s role as Likud leader, MK Gideon Saar wrote in a social media post, after Netanyahu announced that he would not hold a primary contest in the Likud. Instead, the party’s Central Committee will meet on Thursday to reaffirm Netanyahu as party leader, as a show of strength and unity, Likud officials said.

“The meeting is not necessary,” Saar wrote. “No one questions or is rebelling against Netanyahu as prime minister and Likud chairman. When there is a contest for leadership of the party – as the prime minister himself suggested several days ago – I will run in that contest.” Until then, sources close to Saar said, he intended to remain loyal to whatever decision the Likud Central Committee makes Thursday.

The meeting was the idea of Likud Central Committee chairman Chaim Katz, who had opposed a primary. The committee will vote on whether or not the party will join a government only if Netanyahu is included in it as the party’s prime ministerial candidate, in the event of a unity government – or if the Likud is prepared to offer a candidate other than Netanyahu. The party is expected to overwhelmingly approve Netanyahu as its leader, regardless of political circumstances.

Last week, the prime minister said that he was considering holding primaries in the party in the coming weeks. The primary idea – as well as the reaffirmation of Netanyahu as Likud head – is designed to send a message to rival Blue and White party officials that the Likud will not be broken up; attempts to “pick off” MKs who would be willing to join a government headed by Benny Gantz are doomed to failure.