Palestinian Terrorist Recovering From Interrogation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 6:24 pm |

A demonstrator sets a tire on fire during a protest over treatment of a Palestinian terror suspect in Israeli custody, near Beit El on Tuesday. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

A Palestinian accused of leading the terror cell that killed Rina Schnerb, Hy”d, in a bombing last month was reportedly recovering in hospital after interrogation by Israeli security forces, according to Kan on Wednesday.

The Shin Bet admitted to beating Samar Mina Salim Arabid during his interrogation after receiving intelligence that he had an explosive device in his possession and had vital information about the still-existing terror network. He was severely injured and hospitalized at Hadassah Medical Center in Yerushalayim

The Shin Bet said that his interrogation “prevented shooting, bombing and kidnapping attacks” and that there was no choice but to use extreme measures.

Arabid, 44, from Ramallah, was expected to recover sufficiently to resume questioning in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry’s Unit for the Investigation of Complaints of Interrogees opened an investigation on Arabid’s treatment.

It also emerged on Wednesday night that Arabid had worked for the Palestinian Authority BDS branch, Al-Dameer, in a clerical capacity, and his wife has been treasurer of the organization for the past two years, according to TPS.

In February 2019, the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs released the “Terrorists in Suits” report, which exposed links between the boycott of Israel and terrorist groups. Al-Dameer was on the list. The ministry reported that it was created by activists from the PFLP terror group and that some of its past and present staff have been charged with terrorist activities.

The case touched off riots in Ramallah on Tuesday during which 300 protesters burned tires and hurled stones at Israeli troops, who took up positions in fields nearby, according to a Reuters report.

As masked demonstrators blocked roads, the troops responded with tear gas, sound bombs and jets of foul-smelling water in clashes that lasted about three hours.

Around 50 Palestinians demonstrated in Yerushalayim as well before police dispersed the protest and detained three people, a Reuters photographer said.