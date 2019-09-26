Port Authority Hiking Tolls, Train Fares, Enacting Surcharges on Taxis to Airport

NEW YORK -

Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 4:03 pm |

Vhicles, right, approaching the George Washington Bridge toll plaza in Fort Lee, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has unanimously voted to hike the bridge and tunnel tolls and train fares, and to levy surcharges on taxi-app ride trips at airports, NBC4 New York reports.

Cash tolls will increase from $15 to $16, and the E-ZPass rate will increase by $1.25, during both peak and off-peak hous, by the start of 2020.

Changes will also be made to the discounts for out-of-state E-ZPass accounts, the NY/NJ Staten Island Bridges discount program, and the Carpool Discount program.

Air train fares to JFK and Newark Airports will increase to $7.75, starting as soon as the beginning of November. The current fare is $5.00 at JFK and $5.50 at Newark.

A surcharge will also be added to taxis and app-based ride-sharing services at New York-area airports.

On the PATH train, single-ride tickets remain at $2.75, but the discounts for a multi-ride pass will be reduced.