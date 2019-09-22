Foreign Minister: U.K. Will Respect Supreme Court Ruling on Suspension of Parliament

LONDON (Reuters) -

Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 5:31 am |

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

Britain will accept the Supreme Court’s upcoming ruling on whether the government’s decision to suspend Parliament was lawful, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

“Of course we will respect whatever the legal ruling is from the Supreme Court, whether it’s tomorrow or later in the week,” Raab told the BBC.

Asked whether the government would consider suspending Parliament for a second time – a move some have mooted as a way to force through Brexit on Oct. 31 – Raab said, “Let’s wait and see what the first judgment decides and then we’ll understand the lie of the land.”