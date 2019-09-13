Car Crashes Into Bus on Ocean Avenue in Midwood

BROOKLYN -

Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:13 am |

A car traveling eastbound on Avenue J passed through a red light and hit an MTA bus travelling northbound on Ocean Avenue, seriously injuring the driver of the car and moderately injuring the driver of the bus. None of the passengers on the bus required medical treatment, and they disembarked after the EMS technicians immobilized the neck of the driver and removed him from the bus.

The accident, which occurred shortly after midnight on Friday, September 13, forced the closure of both the northbound lane of Ocean Avenue and the entire Ave J east of Ocean Avenue as police, fire and EMS workers tended to the injured parties and investigated the crash scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next few hours until emergency personnel finish clearing the area.

(Hamodia)