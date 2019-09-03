Amid Tensions, Rockland Residents Prepare for Contentious Legislature Meeting

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 6:32 pm |

Rockland County legislator Aron Weider (L) recently confronting activist Michael Hull, whom Weider accuses of anti-Semitism. (Aron Weider/Screenshot)

Tuesday night’s meeting of Rockland County’s legislature is expected to be a contentious one, as it is the first meeting following another flare-up in the battle over real-estate development that has been accused of involving thinly veiled anti-Semitism.

A video appeared last week on the social-media page of the Rockland County Republican Party, warning about overdevelopment and threats to the community’s way of life, which was sharply criticized for what many viewed as its anti-Semitic implications. The video was criticized by many prominent officials, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, and was eventually removed.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day, who himself has faced accusations of anti-Semitism, said in a statement that the video “set a troubling tone for a necessary conversation about overdevelopment in our county. While the content of the video is factual, the tone and undercurrent is unacceptable.”

The previous week, Aron Weider, a Chassidic member of the Rockland County legislature, publicly called Michael Hull, a community activist, “the anti-Semite of Rockland County.” Hull runs a social-media group called “Clarkstown – What They Don’t want You to Know,” which is critical of the Jewish community.

Lohud.com reports that Hull was just leaving the lawn of the Rockland courthouse, where he had attended a press conference with YAFFED founder Naftuli Moster, when he passed Weider, who loudly said, “I’ll tell it to your face: you’re the anti-Semite of Rockland County.” Rockland Legislator Laurie Santulli then requested a resolution condemning Wieder’s comments to Hull, as well as Wieder’s comments against state Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee at an Aug. 15 Ramapo Town Board public hearing, after Jaffe had criticized a proposed zone-change request for real-estate development.

The tensions continued this week Monday, when anti-Santulli flyers were anonymously placed on lawns. The flyers, which were placed in bags that included three rusty nails, according to a report on NBC4, accused Santulli of using “Nazi tropes to describe Rockland’s religious Jews,” and included a cartoon of Adolf Hitler pointing a gun at himself, with the words, “Follow Your Leader.” Police are investigating the flyers.

Shown the flyers by NBC4’s Sarah Wallace and asked for comment, Weider who said he had been unaware of the flyers, told Wallace, “It’s terrible what I see here – that is certainly terrible, to anonymously make flyers and put it out on people’s lawn.”

During the interview, Weider also said, “But we’re talking about the freedom of speech, we’re talking about what makes America great.”

Weider received much criticism from his opponents on for his comments that appeared to condone the flyers as free speech.

Day wrote on social media, “No, Legislator Wieder … it is about a crime of hate and terrorism. It is about a police investigation into an ongoing and concerted course of criminal conduct. This is not about your hurt feelings over words, nuances, dramatic music or imagery. It is about crimes under the New York State Penal Law Articles 240 and 140. Worse still is your inability to recognize civility, decorum or criminal conduct as long as it serves your purpose.”

But Weider wrote on social media that the NBC4 report had “excessive edits of the words I spoke” and that Wallace “chose to tell a different story and conflated and distorted my response to suit her own narrative.”

In this charged atmosphere, the Rockland Legislature meeting Tuesday night is certain to include passionate debate, as people on both sides have rallied their supporters to attend the meeting, where public comments are allowed.

A spokesman for Day declined to comment before the meeting, but referred Hamodia to Day’s social-media page.

Asked by Hamodia what he expected to occur at the meeting, Weider said, “We really don’t know what to expect tonight. It’s a regularly scheduled legislative meeting session, and we hope to be able to do the work that the people elected us to do.

Weider added, “There has been a movement to come voice opposition to the Orthodox Jewish community in Rockland County, but I truly hope that message will not seep into the hearts and minds of Rocklanders.”

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com