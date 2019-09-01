Regional Briefs – September 1, 2019

Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 8:14 pm |

Police Say NY Man Mistook Dog for Coyote and Killed It

ROOT, N.Y. (AP) – Police say an upstate New York man has been arrested for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog because he thought the dog was a coyote.

New York state police say 47-year-old Daniel Johnson, of Root, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

2 Unhurt After Single-Engine Plane Lands in NY Lake

WARWICK, N.Y. (AP) – Both people aboard a small, single-engine plane emerged unscathed after making an emergency landing in a lake in upstate New York.

Warwick Police say the plane made a soft landing in Wickham Lake around 10:15 a.m. Saturday after developing engine trouble.

The plane was heading to nearby Warwick Municipal Airport.

Canada Goose Hunting Season Opens in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Canada goose hunting season is open throughout most of New York state.

Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos says the September goose hunting season is designed to help reduce the resident Canada goose population.

Man Charged for Fatal Crash While Driving Wrong Way

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey man who police say crashed into a car and killed an off-duty corrections officer as he sped away from police going the wrong way down a one-way street has been charged with manslaughter and other violations.

NJ.com reports that 24-year-old Dashawn Walton, of Newark, has been charged in connection with the death of 49-year-old Omar Martin.