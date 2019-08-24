Four Arrests Made as IDF Continues Search for Dolev Terrorists

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 8:45 pm |

Israeli forces gather at the scene of the terror attack near Dolev, Friday. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

IDF forces arrested on Shabbos four suspects in the murder of Rina Shnerb, Hy”d, at the Danny Spring near Dolev on Friday, part of an ongoing massive manhunt for the terrorists who murdered her and wounded her father and brother. The arrests were made in villages in the Ramallah area, east of Dolev.

However, security officials do not believe they have as yet caught the terrorists who set the bomb at the spring. In an evaluation of the situation, security officials decided to increase the number of soldiers and personnel on duty in and around tourist sites in Yehudah and Shomron, including popular springs, pools, hiking trails and attractions. The IDF believes that the terrorists set the bomb on a path leading to the spring and set it off from a distance, using cellphone detonators. After the blast, the terrorists ran away and are now in hiding.

Palestinian protesters clash with IDF soldiers in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Shechem, Friday. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Speaking at the scene of the attack Friday afternoon, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said “we are in the midst of the pursuit of these terrorists. IDF soldiers, Shin Bet agents and Israel Police are working together in all channels to capture the terrorists. I am positive we will be able to track them down quickly and provide the appropriate security for residents of Yehudah and Shomron.”

Meanwhile, the condition of both the wounded son and father – 19-year-old Dvir Chaim Shnerb and 46-year-old Rabbi Eitan Shnerb – were much improved by Motzoei Shabbos, staff at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital said, with the latter’s status upgraded to lightly injured. Speaking Friday afternoon, Rabbi Shnerb said that the family was injured “by a big bomb that exploded. I heard Dvir yelling, and I shouted for Rina. I wanted to believe it was a dream but then I saw what happened to Rina, and I realized unfortunately it wasn’t. I was only slightly injured – and Rina was the one who saved us all. She died a hero.”