BPJCC Launches Round Two of Popular Computer Classes

BROOKLYN, NY (BPJCC) -

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 6:32 pm |

Avi Greenstein, BPJCC CEO (left) with Yehuda Reindel, BPJCC Computer Class Instructor (right), introducing the new course.

The Boro Park Jewish Community Council has begun the second round of its popular computer courses. The classes, funded by Councilman Kalman Yeger and Councilman Mathieu Eugene, are done in partnership with Community Board 12 and are offered weekly in separate classes for men and for women.

Since the advent of this program in May, the BPJCC has helped over 240 individuals to improve their lives significantly through the various workforce-focused courses provided. The classes are targeted specifically for the Boro Park community, offering an Amazon e-commerce course, a QuickBooks course with accreditation, ESL, and various computer courses.

“We are thrilled to know we have helped so many through our workforce programs,” says Avi Greenstein, BPJCC CEO. “We are even more excited with what we are planning in the future regarding impressive new courses which we look forward to rolling out for the community.”

Next on the agenda is a graphics design course and the unique Parnassah Pathway course providing soft skills in the workforce.

All courses are designed to launch careers through the utilization of the newly acquired skills that have helped so many. Courses are offered at no cost, inspiring hundreds to take the necessary steps forward towards acquiring a good job.