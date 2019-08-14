Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
August 14, 2019
August 14, 2019
י"ג אב תשע"ט
י"ג אב תשע"ט
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Supporting Yeshivah Independence
Community
Supporting Yeshivah Independence
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 6:45 pm |
י"ג אב תשע"ט
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 6:45 pm |
י"ג אב תשע"ט
Ariel Masri,
gabbai
of the Satmar
beis medrash
on 10th Ave. in Boro Park, soliciting letters from
mispallelim
Tuesday night, to the New York state Education Department, opposing the
recently published guidelines on private-school education
. The public-comment period ends September 2. (Alexander Rapaport)
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content